Modi says Quad has come of age, will remain pillar of stability in Indo-Pacific region

New Delhi, March 12, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Quad -- comprising the United States, India, Japan and Australia -- had come of age and would now remain an important pillar of stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

"We will work together, closer than ever before, for advancing our shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he said in his opening remarks at the first Quadrilateral Leaders’ Virtual Summit.

Apart from Modi, the summit was attended by United States President Joe Biden and Prime Ministers Yoshihide Suga of Japan and Scott Morrison of Australia.

"It is good to be among friends!" Modi said, thanking President Biden for the initiative.

"We are united by our democratic values, and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Our agenda today - covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies - makes the Quad a force for global good," he said.

"I see this positive vision as an extension of India's ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which regards the world as one family.

