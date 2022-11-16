Modi says India's G20 Presidency would be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented

New Delhi, November 16, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India's G20 Presidency, which will begin on December 1, would be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented.

"India is taking charge of the G20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic," he said in his remarks at the closing session of the 17th G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

"At such a time, the world is looking at the G20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India's G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented," he said.

Modi began by congratulating Indonesian President Joko Widodo for the efficient leadership provided by him to the G20 in these difficult times.

"India will strive to take forward Indonesia's commendable initiatives during its G20 Presidency. It is a very auspicious coincidence for India that we are assuming the responsibility of G20 Presidency in this holy island of Bali. India and Bali have an age old relationship," he said.

Modi said that, over the next one year, India would strive to ensure that the G20 acts as a global prime mover to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action.

"The sense of ownership over natural resources is giving rise to conflict today, and has become the main cause of the plight of the environment. For the safe future of the planet, the sense of trusteeship is the solution. LiFE i.e. 'Lifestyle for Environment' campaign can make a big contribution to this. Its purpose is to make sustainable lifestyles a mass movement," he said.

The Prime Minister said the need today was that the benefits of development should become universal and all-inclusive.

"We have to extend the benefits of development to all human beings with compassion and solidarity. Global development is not possible without women's participation. We have to maintain priority on women-led development even in our G20 agenda. Without peace and security, our future generations will not be able to take advantage of economic growth or technological innovation. The G20 has to convey a strong message in favour of peace and harmony. All these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India's G20 Chairmanship – One Earth, One Family, One Future," he said.

"It is a proud occasion for every Indian to assume the G20 Presidency. We will organize G20 meetings in different cities and states of our country. Our guests will get full experience of India's amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness. We wish that all of you will participate in this unique celebration in India, the 'Mother of Democracy'. Together, we will make the G20, a catalyst for global change," he added.

