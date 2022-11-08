Modi says India's G20 Presidency is a measure of the world's trust in the country

New Delhi, November 8, 2022

As India prepares to take over the G20 Presidency from current president Indonesia on December 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said it was a historic opportunity for the country and a measure of the world's trust in it.

Speaking after unveiling the logo, theme and website of India's G20 Presidency via video conferencing here, Modi said the G20 Summmit would not be merely a diplomatic meeting.

"India takes it as a new responsibility and as the world's trust in it," he said.

Modi will travel to Indonesia next week when the formal announcement of India's G20 Presidency will be made at the 17th G20 Summit in Bali on November 15-16.

Modi pointed out that the G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

Calling this a momentous occasion, the Prime Minister said the Presidency of G20 during the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of independence) is a matter of pride for every Indian. He expressed happiness over the growing interest and activities about the G20 and related events.

Highlighting the contributions of the citizens in the launch of the G20 logo, the Prime Minister said that the government received thousands of creative ideas for the logo. He said the thought of universal brotherhood is being reflected through the G20 logo.

"The lotus in the logo symbolises India’s ancient heritage, faith and thought. The philosophy of Adwait emphasises the oneness of all creatures and this philosophy will be a medium of resolution of today’s conflicts. This logo and theme represent many key messages from India. Message of Buddha for freedom from war, Mahatma Gandhi’s solutions in the face of violence, through G20, India is giving them a new height,” he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that India’s G20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos. He underlined that the world is dealing with the after-effects of a disruptive once-in-a-century global pandemic, conflicts and lots of economic uncertainty.

“The lotus in the logo of G20 is a symbol of hope in such tough times,” he said. "Even if the world is in a deep crisis, we can still progress to make it a better place."

Modi said there was today an unprecedented curiosity in the world to know and understand India.

"Today India is being studied in a new light. Our current successes are being assessed and unprecedented hopes are being expressed about our future. In such an atmosphere it is the responsibility of the citizens to go beyond these expectations and acquaint the world with India’s capabilities, philosophy, social and intellectual strength.

"We have to unite everyone and energise them for their responsibility towards the world," he added.

He said India had reached this stage today after a journey of thousands of years.

“We have seen highs of prosperity and also the darkest phase in global history. India has reached here along with the history of many invaders and their tyranny. Those experiences are the biggest strength in India's development journey today. After independence we started a big journey starting from zero, aiming for the top. This includes the efforts of all the governments in the last 75 years. All the governments and citizens together in their own way tried to take India forward. We have to move forward with this spirit today with a new energy taking the whole world along," he said.

The Prime Minister underlined a key lesson of India’s culture. “When we strive for our progress, we also envision global progress,” he said.

He also dwellt on the democratic heritage of Indian civilization. “India is such a rich and living democracy of the world. We have the values and a proud tradition in the form of the mother of democracy. India has as much uniqueness as it has diversity. Democracy, diversity, indigenous approach, inclusive thinking, local lifestyle and global thoughts, today the world is seeing solutions to all its challenges in these ideas," he said.

Modi also mentioned India’s efforts in the field of sustainable development. “We have to make sustainable development a part of individual LiFE rather than just a system of governments. The environment is a global cause for us as well as personal responsibility," he said.

He said many of India’s achievements can be used by other countries of the world. "The use of digital technology in development, inclusion, removal of corruption, improving ease of doing business and ease of living, can be templates for many countries," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s women empowerment and women-led development and financial inclusion through the Jan Dhan Account which will reach the world through the opportunity of the G20 presidency.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the world is looking with hope towards collective leadership whether it is G7, G77 or UNGA. In such a situation India’s presidency of G20 assumes a new significance. He elaborated that India maintains close relations with developed countries on the one hand, and at the same time understands and expresses the views of developing countries very well.

“It is on this basis that we will build the blueprint of our G20 Presidency together with all the friends of the 'Global South' who have been India's co-travellers on the path of development for decades," he said.

He highlighted India’s endeavour that there should be no first world or third world in the world, but only one world. Furthering India’s vision and the common objective of bringing the whole world together for a better future, the Prime Minister gave examples of One Sun, One World, One Grid which has been India’s clarion call for a revolution in the world of renewable energy, and the global health campaign of One Earth, One Health. He said the G20 mantra is - One Earth, One Family, One Future.

“It is these thoughts and values ​​of India that pave the way for the welfare of the world. I am sure, this event will not only be a memorable one for India, but the future will also assess it as a momentous occasion in the history of the world," he said.

Stating that G20 is not solely an event of the central government, the Prime Minister requested the state governments as well as all the political parties to actively take part in this endeavour. He said that the event is organised by Indians and the G20 is a great opportunity for us to showcase a glimpse of our tradition of "Guest is God".

He saidthe events related to G20 would not be limited to Delhi or a few places but programmes will be held in every corner of the country.

“Each of our states has its own characteristics, heritage, culture, beauty, aura and hospitality," he said.

Modi urged all the states and state governments of India to further their roles in this regard as much as possible. “All the citizens and intellectuals of the country should also come forward to be a part of this event,” he added.

He also urged people to send their suggestions and express their views on the newly launched G20 website about how India could maximise its role in the welfare of the world.

“It will give new heights to the success of an event like G20,” he concluded, “I am sure, this event will not only be a memorable one for India, but the future will also assess it as a momentous occasion in the history of the world.”

During the G20 Presidency, India will hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. The G20 Summit to be held next year would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.

