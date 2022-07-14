Modi says I2U2 is a good model for practical cooperation amidst growing global uncertainties

New Delhi, July 14, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the cooperative framework of the I2U2, which brings together India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States (US), was a good model for practical cooperation in the face of increasing global uncertainties.

"I am confident that with I2U2, we will make significant contributions to energy security, food security and economic growth on a global scale," he said in his opening remarks at the first summit of the group held in the virtual format.

The summit was attended by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Joe Biden.

"This is a meeting of strategic partners in the true sense. We are all good friends too, and we all have common perspective and common interests as well," Modi said.

He said I2U2 had set a positive agenda right from the first summit today.

"We have identified joint projects in many areas, and have also prepared a roadmap to move forward in them. Under the I2U2 framework, we have agreed to increase joint investment in six key areas of water, energy, transport, space, health and food security.

"It is clear that the vision and agenda of I2U2 is progressive and practical," he said.

"By mobilizing the mutual strengths of our countries - Capital, Expertise and Markets - we can accelerate our agenda, and contribute significantly to the global economy," he added.

