Modi says his Tokyo visit will strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership

New Delhi, May 22, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his visit to Tokyo on May 23-24 would help strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

In a pre-departure statement, he recalled he had hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit in March this year and looked forward to continuing their conversation.

During the visit, Modi will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives.

"We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest," he said.

Apart from Modi and Kishida, the summit will also be attended by United States President Joe Biden and newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who will be participating in the group's meeting for the first time.

Modi is also slated to hold a bilateral meeting with Biden, when they will discuss further consolidation of the multi-faceted bilateral relations between the two countries. "We will also continue our dialogue on regional developments and contemporary global issues," he said.

He said he also looked forward to a bilateral meeting with Albanese during which the multi-faceted cooperation between India and Australia under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest would be discussed.

"Economic cooperation between India and Japan is an important aspect of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. During the March Summit, PM Kishida and I had announced our intention to realize JPY 5 trillion in public and private investment and financing over the next five years from Japan to India. During the forthcoming visit, I will meet with Japanese business leaders with the goal of further strengthening economic linkages between our countries, in pursuit of this objective.

"Japan is home to nearly 40,000 members of the Indian diaspora, who are an important anchor in our relations with Japan. I look forward to interacting with them," Modi added.

NNN