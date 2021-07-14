Modi reviews bilateral ties during telephone call with Maldives President Ibrahim Solih

New Delhi, July 14, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed bilateral relations during a telephone call with Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih today and discussed with him ways of enhancing the ties.

"The telephone conversation between the two leaders provided them an opportunity to take stock of the overall state of bilateral relations and provide further momentum and guidance to the ongoing substantive cooperation between the two countries," an official press release said.

President Solih thanked Prime Minister Modi for India’s cooperation and support in the fight against the Covid pandemic.

Both leaders reviewed the progress of the India-supported development projects in the Maldives and expressed satisfaction at the rapid pace of implementation despite the constraints of the Covid pandemic.

Modi noted that Maldives is a central pillar in India’s "Neighbourhood First’ policy and its maritime vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

Prime Minister also conveyed his congratulations to Solih for the election of Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid as the President of the UN General Assembly.

