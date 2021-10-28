Modi reaffirms 'ASEAN centrality" in the Indo-Pacific

New Delhi, October 28, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reaffirmed "ASEAN centrality" in the Indo-Pacific and highlighted the synergies between ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

Participating in the 16th East Asia Summit via video-conference, he also reaffirmed the importance of EAS as the premier leaders-led forum in Indo-Pacific, bringing together nations to discuss important strategic issues.

The 16th East Asia Summit was hosted by Brunei as EAS and ASEAN Chair. It saw the participation of leaders from ASEAN countries and other EAS Participating Countries including Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, USA and India. India has been an active participant of EAS. This was the Prime Minister’s 7th East Asia Summit.

In his remarks at the Summit, Modi highlighted India’s efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic through vaccines and medical supplies.

He also spoke about "Atmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India) campaign for post-pandemic recovery and in ensuring resilient global value chains. He emphasized on the establishment of a better balance between economy and ecology and climate sustainable lifestyle.

An official press release said the Summit also discussed important regional and international issues including Indo-Pacifc, South China Sea, UNCLOS, terrorism, and situation in the Korean Peninsula and Myanmar.

The EAS leaders adopted three statements on Mental Health, Economic Recovery through Tourism and Sustainable Recovery, which have been co-sponsored by India.

"Overall, the Summit saw a fruitful exchange of views between Prime Minister and other EAS leaders," the release added.

