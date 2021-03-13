Modi, Rajpaksa review bilateral cooperation during phone call

New Delhi, March 13, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reviewed topical developments and the ongoing cooperation between their countries in bilateral and multilateral fora during a telephone call today.

An official press release said the two leaders agreed to maintain regular contact between relevant officials, including in the context of the continuing COVID-19 challenges.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India's Neighbourhood First policy, the release added.

