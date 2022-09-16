Modi meets Putin on margins of SCO Summit in Samarkand

Samarkand, September 16, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit here today and discussed with him various issues of bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global issues of interest.

A press release from the Prime Minister's Office said the leaders appreciated the sustained momentum in bilateral ties, including contacts at various levels.

President Putin expressed appreciation for the Prime Minister’s video-message at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok earlier this month.

The discussions between the two leaders also covered global food security, energy security and availability of fertilizers in the context of the challenges emanating from the current geo-political situation.

In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

This was the first meeting of both leaders this year, which marks the 75th anniversary year of establishment of diplomatic relations.

They agreed to remain in touch, the release added.