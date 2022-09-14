Modi meets Bhutan King, discusses ways of strengthening bilateral ties

New Delhi, September 14, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck here today and discussed ways of further strengthening the bilateral relationship.

"Had a warm meeting with His Majesty the King of Bhutan. Discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship," Modi said on Twitter.

"Conveyed my appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in shaping our relations," he added.

