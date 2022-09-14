Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in New Delhi on September 14, 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in New Delhi on September 14, 2022.
External Affairs

Modi meets Bhutan King, discusses ways of strengthening bilateral ties

NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, September 14, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck here today and discussed ways of further strengthening the bilateral relationship.

"Had a warm meeting with His Majesty the King of Bhutan. Discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship," Modi said on Twitter.

"Conveyed my appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in shaping our relations," he added.

NNN

Narendra Modi
India
Bhutan
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in