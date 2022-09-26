Modi leaves for Tokyo to participate in funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

New Delhi, September 26, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left here tonight for Tokyo to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"I am traveling to Tokyo tonight to participate in the State Funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe, a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan friendship," Modi said earlier on Twitter.

"I will be conveying heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Kishida and Mrs. Abe on behalf of all Indians. We will continue working to further strengthen India-Japan relations as envisioned by Abe San. @kishida230," he added.

Abe, 67, who was Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, was shot dead on July 8 while addressing an election rally in the city of Nara. He was making a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate's election campaign when he was shot twice.

Abe was transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara city, but doctors could not revive him.

Abe served as Prime Minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He stepped down in 2020 citing health reasons.

