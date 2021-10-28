Modi leaves for Rome and Glasgow to attend the 16th G20 Summit and COP-26

New Delhi, October 28, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left here today on a five-day visit that will first take him to Rome, where he will attend the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit, and Vatican City and later to Glasgow where he will attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Modi will be in Rome from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

"In Rome, I will attend the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit, where I will join other G20 Leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change. This will be the first in-person Summit of the G20 since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 and will allow us to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the G20 can be an engine for strengthening economic resilience and building back inclusively and sustainably from the pandemic," he said in a pre-departure statement.

He will also call on Pope Francis in Vatican City and also meet Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, he will also meet with leaders of other partner countries and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them.

Modi will be in Glasgow in the United Kingdom on November 1-2 at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"I will be participating in the high-level segment of COP-26 titled ‘World Leaders’ Summit’ (WLS) on 1-2 November, 2021 along with 120 Heads of States/Governments from around the world," he said.

"In line with our tradition of living in harmony with nature and culture of deep respect for the planet, we are taking ambitious action on expanding clean & renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and bio-diversity. Today, India is creating new records in collective effort for climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience and forging multilateral alliances. India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity. At the WLS, I will share India’s excellent track record on climate action and our achievements.

"I will also highlight the need to comprehensively address climate change issues including equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience building measures, mobilization of finance, technology transfer and importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth," the statement said.

COP26 Summit will also provide an opportunity for the Prime Minister to meet with all the stakeholders including leaders of partner countries, innovators and Inter-Governmental Organization and explore the possibilities for further accelerating India's clean growth.

