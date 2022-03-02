Modi expresses anguish over deteriorating situation and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

New Delhi, March 2, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his anguish over the deteriorating situation and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, after Russia launched a military operation against it last week, and reiterated India's appeal for cessation of hostilitiesand a return to dialogue.

Speaking on the telephone with European Council President Charles Michel, Modi stressed that the contemporary global order was anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states.

The Prime Minister welcomed the talks between Russia and Ukraine and stressed upon the importance of ensuring free and uninterrupted humanitarian access and smooth movement of all people.

He also spoke about efforts being made by India to send urgent relief supplies, including medicines, to the affected areas.

Modi also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed with him the ongoing situation in Ukraine. They shared their concerns over continuing hostilities and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Prime Minister also briefed President Macron about India's efforts to evacuate its citizens from the conflict areas and to send urgent relief supplies, including medicines for the affected populations.

Later, in a call with Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland, Modi thanked him for the assistance provided by Poland in evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, and for the special gesture of relaxing visa requirement for Indian citizens crossing over to Poland from Ukraine.

He expressed his particular appreciation for the warm reception and facilitation extended by Polish citizens to Indian nationals at this difficult time.

Alluding to the traditional friendly relations between the two countries, the Prime Minister recalled the assistance offered by Poland in the wake of the Gujarat earthquake in 2001. He also recollected the exemplary role played by the Maharaja of Jamnagar in rescuing several Polish families and young orphans during the Second World War.

The Prime Minister informed President Duda that General (Dr.) V.K. Singh (Retd.), Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, would be stationed in Poland as his special envoy, to oversee the evacuation efforts of Indian citizens.

