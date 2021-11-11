Modi emphasises need for zero-tolerance stance on use of Afghan territory by terror groups

New Delhi, November 11, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised four aspects that countries in the region would need to focus on, in the context of Afghanistan, including a zero-tolerance stance about Afghan territory being used by terrorist groups.

During a call on him by the national security chiefs of seven nations, who were in Delhi for the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, Modi also stressed the need for an inclusive government in the war-torn country; a strategy to counter trafficking of drugs and arms from Afghanistan; and addressing the increasingly critical humanitarian crisis in that country.

The Prime Minister appreciated the participation of the senior dignitaries in the Delhi Security Dialogue despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

He also expressed the hope that the Regional Security Dialogue would work to revive Central Asia's traditions of moderation and progressive culture, and counter extremist tendencies.

The Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan was hosted by India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

In their comments to the Prime Minister, the senior security officers, representing the nations of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, expressed their appreciation of India's initiative in organising the Dialogue and of the quality of the exchanges.

They also conveyed the perspectives of their respective countries on the Afghan situation, an official press release added.

NNN