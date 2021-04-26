Modi discusses COVID situation with Japanese PM Suga Yoshihide

New Delhi, April 26, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today discussed the COVID pandemic situation with his Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide and also exchanged views with him on various regional and global challenges posed by the pandemic.

During a telephone conversation, the two highlighted the importance of close India-Japan cooperation to overcome these challenges, by working together to create resilient, diversified and trustworthy supply chains, ensuring a reliable supply of critical materials and technologies and developing new partnerships in manufacturing and skill development.

In this context, the two leaders emphasized the need for early operationalization of the Specified Skilled workers (SSW) agreement to synergize their strengths and achieve mutually beneficial outcomes. They also highlighted the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project as a shining example of their cooperation and welcomed steady progress in its execution.

The two leaders appreciated the support and facilitation provided to resident citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed to continue such coordination.

Modi thanked Suga for providing assistance to India for combating the pandemic. He also expressed the hope that he would be able to receive the Prime Minister in India at the earliest once the COVID-19 situation stabilised.

