Modi, Deuba agree to work together to enhance bilateral cooperation

New Delhi, July 19, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the telephone today with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba and congratulated him on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal and for winning the vote of confidence in Parliament.

During their conversation, the two leaders recalled the unique and millenia-old people-to-people linkages that underpin the special friendship between India and Nepal and agreed to work together to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas.

They discussed, in particular, ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination in the context of the ongoing effort against the COVID-19 pandemic, an official press release added.

