Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on his election as PM of Pakistan, says India desires peace and stability in region
New Delhi, April 12, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan and said that India desired peace and stability in the region.

"India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," he said in a post on Twitter.

