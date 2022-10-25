Modi congratulates Rishi Sunak on being chosen as UK PM

New Delhi, October 25, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Rishi Sunak for being chosen as the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Sunak was chosen unopposed as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and is expected to take over as Prime Minister on Tuesday, succeeding Liz Truss who resigned last week after just 45 days in office.

“Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," Modi said on Twitter.

NNN