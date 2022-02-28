Modi chairs high-level meeting to review evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

New Delhi, February 28, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting, his second today, to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indian nationals there are safe and secure.

He pointed that the visit of four senior ministers as his Special Envoys to various nations will energize the evacuation efforts. It is reflective of the priority the Government attaches to this matter.

Modi also said that the first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation on Ukraine’s borders would be despatched tomorrow.

He also stated that India will help people from neighbouring countries and developing countries who are stranded in Ukraine and may seek assistance.

