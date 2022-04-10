Modi, Biden to hold virtual meeting on Monday, to discuss developments in South Asia, Indo-Pacific regions

New Delhi, April 10, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with United States President Joe Biden on Monday when the two leaders will discuss, among other things, recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.

A press release from the Prime Minister's Office said the two leaders would also review ongoing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," it said.

The virtual interaction between Modi and Biden would precede the Fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In Washington, a statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the meeting would help further deepen ties between the two governments, economies, and their people.

"President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

"The Leaders will advance ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure.

"President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets," she said.

Biden last spoke to Modi with other Quad Leaders in March.

