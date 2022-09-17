Jaishankar to visit US from September 18-28, will lead India delegation at UNGA

New Delhi, September 17, 2022

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will be visiting the United States of America from September 18-28 during which he will lead the India delegation for the High Level Week at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The theme of 77th UNGA is "A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges”.

In keeping with India’s strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, Jaishankar will host a Ministerial meeting of the G4 (India, Brazil, Japan, Germany), as well as participate in the High Level Meeting of the L.69 Group on "Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council”.

The L.69 Group consists of developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean and Small Island Developing States, focused on reforms of the UN Security Council.

To commemorate and showcase Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75th Year of Independence), the Minister will address a special event "India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action” on September 24.

The event will highlight India’s development journey and its contributions to South-South Cooperation, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said. It is expected to be addressed by the President of the 77th UNGA, along with Foreign Ministers of several member states, and the UNDP Administrator.

The release said that Jaishankar would also participate in plurilateral meetings of the Quad, IBSA, BRICS, India – Presidency Pro Tempore CELAC, India-CARICOM and other trilateral formats, such as India-France-Australia, India-France-UAE and India-Indonesia-Australia.

He will also have bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of the G20 and UNSC member states, amongst others.

The Minister's address at the High Level Session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly is scheduled in the forenoon of September 24.

He will also meet with the UN Secretary General António Guterres and the 77th PGA Csaba Korosi.

On completion of the UNGA-related engagements, Jaishankar will visit Washington DC from September 25-28 for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors.

His programme includes inter alia, discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken; senior members of the US Administration, US business leaders, a round-table focused on S&T and interaction with the Indian diaspora.

The External Affairs Minister's visit would enable a high-level review of the multifaceted bilateral agenda and strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues to further consolidate the India-US strategic partnership, he added.

