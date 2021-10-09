Jaishankar to visit Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan and Armenia from October 10-13

New Delhi, October 9, 2021

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan and Armenia from October 10-13 during which he will review the progress in bilateral ties with the three countries.

Jaishankar will be in Kyrgyz Republic on October 10-11 on his first visit to the country as External Affairs Minister. He will hold a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan apart from calling on the President of Kyrgyz Republic.

Some agreements and MoUs are also expected to be signed during the visit, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

On October 11-12, Jaishankar will be in Kazakhstan to attend the 6th Ministerial meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Nur-Sultan. Kazakhstan is the current Chair and initiator of the CICA Forum.

He is also expected to hold bilateral talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan and call on the Kazakh leadership.

Jaishankar will visit Armenia on October 12-13 on what will be the first ever visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to independent Armenia. He will have meetings with his Armenian counterpart as well as call on the Prime Minister and the President of the National Assembly of Armenia.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in our bilateral ties with the three countries as well as share views on developments in the region. It will be a continuation of our increased engagement with countries in our ‘extended neighbourhood'," the release added.

