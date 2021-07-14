Jaishankar tells China that prolongation of situation on LAC in Ladakh is negatively impacting ties

New Delhi, July 14, 2021

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that the prolongation of the existing situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh was impacting the relationship between the two countries in a negative manner.

At a meeting with Wang on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Jaishankar recalled that both sides had agreed that a prolongation of the existing situation was not in the interest of either side.

Assessing the overall relationship, Jaishankar emphasized that maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas has been the foundation for the development of ties since 1988.

He said the attempts to change status quo last year, that also disregarded commitments under the 1993 and 1996 agreements, had inevitably affected ties.

He emphasized that it was, therefore, in mutual interest that the two sides work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols.

A press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two Ministers had a detailed exchange of views on the current situation along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and also on other issues related to the overall India-China relations.

Recalling their last meeting in Moscow, in September 2020, Jaishankar emphasized the need to follow through on the agreement reached then and complete the disengagement, resolving the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh at the earliest.

He pointed out to State Councilor Wang that the successful disengagement in the Pangong Lake Area earlier this year had created conditions for resolving the remaining issues.

"It was expected that the Chinese side would work with us towards this objective. EAM noted, however, that the situation in remaining areas is still unresolved," the release said.

The two Ministers noted the agreement between both sides in the last meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) on June 25 to hold another round of the Meeting of Senior Military Commanders.

"They agreed that this should be convened at the earliest. They also agreed that in this meeting, the two sides should discuss all the remaining issues and seek a mutually acceptable solution. There was also an understanding that both sides will continue to ensure stability on the ground and neither side will take any unilateral action that could increase tension.

"The two Ministers agreed to remain in touch," the release added.

