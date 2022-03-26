Jaishankar on five-day trip to Maldives and Sri Lanka

New Delhi, March 26, 2022

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a five-day visit from today to the Maldives and Sri Lanka that will highlight the importance that India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the two neighbours.

The visits to the two countries are being undertaken at the respective invitations of Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G L Peiris.

In the Maldives, Jaishankar will visit Addu city on March 26-27 when he will call on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and hold discussions with Shahid.

A press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said Jaishankar's visit to the Maldives would see the signing of several agreements related to the bilateral development cooperation and the inauguration and handing-over and launch of a number of key India-supported projects that will contribute to the socio-economic development of the Maldives and enhance its security.

Jaishankar's visit to Sri Lanka from March 28-30 follows the visits to India by Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa in December 2021 and earlier this month and that of Foreign Minister Peiris in February 2022.

The bilateral meetings and interactions which Jaishankar will have in Sri Lanka highlight the priority that the Sri Lanka occupies for India, the release said.

While in Sri Lanka, Jaishankar will also participate in the BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting on March 29 in Colombo.

"​Both Maldives and Sri Lanka are India’s key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and occupy special place in Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ and Neighbourhood First. EAM’s visit is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Maldives and Sri Lanka," the release added.

