Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister, calls for early resolution of outstanding issues along LAC

New Delhi, July 7, 2022

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bali today and called for an early resolution of all the outstanding issues along the Line of Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Jaishankar recalled the disengagement achieved between the two sides in some friction areas.

He reiterated the need to sustain the momentum to complete disengagement from all the remaining areas to restore peace and tranquility in the border areas.

Jaishankar reaffirmed the importance of fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols, and the understandings reached between the two Ministers during their previous conversations.

A press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said that, in this regard, both Ministers affirmed that the military and diplomatic officials of the two sides should continue maintaining regular contact and looked forward to the next round of Senior Commanders’ meeting at an early date.

Jaishankar reiterated that the India-China relationship is best served by observing the three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests.

He recalled his meeting with Wang in Delhi in March this year and reviewed the progress of some key issues discussed then, including the return of students. He stressed the need for expediting the process and facilitating the return of students on an early date.

According to the release, the two Ministers also exchanged perspectives on other regional and global developments.

Wang appreciated India’s support during China’s BRICS Chairship this year and assured China’s support for India’s upcoming G20 and SCO Presidency. They agreed to remain in touch, the release added.

