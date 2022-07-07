Jaishankar, Chinese FM discuss border situation

Bali, July 7, 2022

On the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) here, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during which they discussed "specific outstanding issues in our bilateral relationship pertaining to the border situation".

Taking to Twitter following the meeting, Jaishankar said: "Began my day in Bali by meeting FM Wang Yi of China. Discussion lasted one hour.

"Focused on specific outstanding issues in our bilateral relationship pertaining to the border situation. Also spoke about other matters including students and flights.

"Shared perspectives on the international situation and its impact on the G20 deliberations."

At the two-day FMM on Thursday and Friday, the participants will deliberate on issues of contemporary relevance, such as strengthening multilateralism and current global challenges including food and energy security.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishakar is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other G20 member states and invited nations.

The Ministry had said that his participation in FMM "will strengthen India's engagement with G20 member states".

As a G20 troika member and as the incoming G20 President, India's role in the upcoming FMM discussions assumes even greater importance, it added.

The Ministry said India is currently extending steadfast support to the Indonesian Presidency, and will be taking forward discussions on contemporary global challenges, with a view to achieving meaningful outcomes, during its own Presidency.

IANS