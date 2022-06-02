Israeli Deputy Prime Minister Benjamin Gantz meets Modi

New Delhi, June 2, 2022

India and Israel reviewed the rapid growth in bilateral defence cooperation over the past few years at a meeting here between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Lt Gen (Res) Benjamin Gantz here today.

Modi encouraged Israeli defence companies to benefit from opportunities of co-development and co-production in India, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Earlier in the day, Gen Gantz held bilateral talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh when they discussed a wide range of issues concerning bilateral, regional and defence industrial cooperation.

The two Ministers reviewed the existing military-to-military activities which have increased despite the challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic. They discussed ways to increase cooperation in all domains with a focus on research & development in future technologies and defence co-production.

Both the Ministers acknowledged mutual security challenges and their convergences on a number of strategic and defence issues. They expressed commitment to work together to enhance cooperation in all forums.

To further strengthen the existing framework of their defence cooperation architecture, both sides adopted the India-Israel Vision on Defence Cooperation. A Letter of Intent on enhancing cooperation in the field of Futuristic Defence Technologies was also exchanged between the two Ministers.

Before the talks, Gen Gantz visited the National War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the monument. He was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour before his bilateral meeting with Rajnath Singh.

This was Gen Gantz's first visit to India and was aimed at strengthening defence ties between the two countries.

"Defence cooperation has been one of the significant pillars of the bilateral cooperation. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the formation of the official diplomatic ties between India and Israel," a press release from the Ministry of Defence added.

NNN