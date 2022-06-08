Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian calls on Modi

New Delhi, June 8, 2022

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is on an official visit to India, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today.

Welcoming the dignitary, the Prime Minister warmly recalled the long-standing civilizational and cultural links between India and Iran.

The two leaders discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives. Modi stressed that both countries should work to accelerate exchanges in the post-COVID era, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Modi requested the Iranian Foreign Minister to also convey his greetings to Irannian President Ebrahim Raisi, and looked forward to meeting him at an early date.

