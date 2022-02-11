India's security and prosperity linked to oceans: Modi

New Delhi, February 11, 2022

Stating that India's security and prosperity were linked to oceans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the country's "Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative" contained marine resources as a key pillar.

"India supports the French initiative of a 'High Ambition Coalition on Bio-diversity Beyond National Jurisdiction', he said in his remarks at the One Ocean Summit hosted by France.

Participating in the summit through a video message, Modi said India hoped for a legally binding international treaty this year.

He also said India was committed to eliminating single-use plastic.

"India recently undertook a nation-wide awareness campaign to clean plastic and other waste from coastal areas. Three hundred thousand young people collected almost 13 tons of plastic waste.

"I have also directed our Navy to contribute 100 ship-days this year to cleaning plastic waste from the seas," he said.

The Prime Minister said India would be happy to join France in launching a global initiative on single-use plastics.

Congratulating French President Emmanuel Macron on this important global initiative for oceans, Modi said India had always been a maritime civilization.

"Our ancient scriptures and literature talk about the gifts of the oceans including marine life," he said.

The high-level segment of the summit was also due to be addressed by several other Heads of States and Governments including Germany, United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Canada, among others.

The three-day summit, which ended today, was organised by France in Brest, France, in cooperation with the United Nations and the World Bank.

The objective of the summit was to mobilise the international community to take tangible action towards preserving and supporting healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystems.

NNN