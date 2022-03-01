Indian student dies in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city

New Delhi, March 1, 2022

The Government today confirmed that an Indian student in Ukraine had lost his life in shelling in the northeastern city of Kharkiv this morning as Russian forces, on the sixth day of their invasion, intensified their military operations against the country.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the family," he said.

The news of the student's death has come at a time when there has been an escalation of the fighting and a long columns of Russian troops are said to be advancing on Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Bagchi also said that Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate India's demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones.

"Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," he added.

IANS adds:

Russia shelled Kharkiv on Tuesday damaging various installations over in Ukraine's second largest city.

The Russian troops have also surrounded Kyiv on Tuesday and asked civilians to leave the city urgently.

"All civilians in the city can freely leave the Ukrainian capital along the Kyiv-Vasylkiv highway. This direction is open and safe," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

