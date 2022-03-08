India strongly condemns March 4 terrorist attack in Mali that claimed 27 lives

New Delhi, March 8, 2022

India today strongly condemned the "barbaric" terrorist attack on a camp of the Malian Armed Forces on Mondoro in the central region of Mopti in Mali that resulted in the killing of 27 Malian soldiers.

"India extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the lost ones, and wish speedy recovery of those injured in the terrorist attack," a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

IANS adds:

Besides the victims, 33 soldiers were injured, while seven others were reportedly missing.

On August 19, 2021, the militants attacked a convoy of the Malian Armed Forces also in the Mopti region that resulted in the killing of 15 soldiers.

Mali is the eighth-largest country in Africa

NNN