India, Russia decide to establish 2+2 dialogue at level of Foreign and Defence Ministers of both countries

New Delhi, April 28, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation over the telephone today with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which they decided to establish a new 2+2 dialogue at Minister level comprising Foreign and Defence Ministers from both countries.

An official press release said the leaders also discussed the evolving Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Putin expressed solidarity with the people and government of India and conveyed that Russia would extend all possible support in this regard. Modi thanked him and noted that the prompt Russian support to India was a symbol of the enduring partnership between the two countries.

The two leaders noted the ongoing cooperation between the two countries to fight the global pandemic. Approval for emergency use of Sputnik-V vaccine in India was appreciated by President Putin. The leaders noted that the Russian vaccine will be manufactured in India for use in India, Russia and third countries.

Both leaders attached importance to further deepening bilateral cooperation in various sectors in the spirit of their special and privileged partnership. Modi conveyed appreciation for the support received from Russia for India’s Gaganyaan Program and the completion of the Russian phase of training of the four Gaganyaan astronauts.

The leaders noted the scope for increasing cooperation in the area of renewable energy, including the hydrogen economy.

The two leaders recalled the important decisions taken during their last summit meeting in Vladivostok in September 2019.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed that he looks forward to President Putin’s visit to India later this year for the Bilateral Summit which would provide an occasion to continue their personal and trusted conversation.

President Putin assured the Prime Minister of Russia’s full support for the success of India’s Presidency of BRICS during 2021. The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch on bilateral and international issues.

