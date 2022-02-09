India objects to projects in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in illegally occupied areas of J&K

New Delhi, February 9, 2022

India today strongly objected to projects in the proposed China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in the illegally occupied areas of Jammu & Kashmir.

Responding to media queries on references to Jammu & Kashmir and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in the joint statement between China and Pakistan issued on February 6, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said India had always rejected such references and its position is well-known to China and Pakistan.

"In this instance, too, we reject reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. We expect the parties concerned not to interfere in matters that are internal affairs of India.

"As regards reference to the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), we have consistently conveyed our concerns to China and Pakistan on the projects in the so-called CPEC, which are in India’s territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan.

"We resolutely oppose any attempts to change the status quo by other countries, as also by Pakistan, in the areas under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon the parties concerned to cease such activities," Bagchi added.

