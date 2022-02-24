India making alternative arrangements for evacuation of its nationals after closure of Ukrainian airspace

New Delhi, February 24, 2022

The Embassy of India in Kyiv has said that the Government is making alternative arrangements for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine after the closure of its airspace today.

In an advisory to all Indians, especially students, in Ukraine, the Embassy said that, following the closure of the airspace, the schedule of special flights to evacuate Indians from the country stood cancelled.

"Embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalized, so that Indian antionals can relocate to the western part of the country.

"Please carry your passports and necessary documents on your person at all times," it said.

The advisory urged Indians to follow the Embassy website and social media posts for updates in this regard.

It has also set up the following helpline numbers for Indians in Ukraine:

+38 099 7300 483, +38 099 7300 428, +38 093 3980 327, +38 063 5917 881, +38 093 5046 170

The latest advisory was issued after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operatin in Ukraine on Thursday.

IANS adds:

India had started planes to evacuate citizens living in Ukraine since the war-like situation emerged. A special flight landed in Delhi earlier carrying 182 Indians.

But, an Air India flight scheduled to evacuate on Thursday was forced to return to Delhi this morning after the eastern European country closed its airspace.

Over 20,000 Indian citizens are in Ukraine where the crisis with Russia escalated rapidly over the past week.

Now, the Indian government's immediate priority is to evacuate these people but the closure of Ukrainian airspace makes this a challenging proposition.

