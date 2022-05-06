India, Italy review bilateral ties, progress in 2020-24 Action Plan

New Delhi, May 6, 2022

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio held bilateral talks here today at which they reviewed the full spectrum of relations between the two countries.

In particular, they reviewed the progress in implementation of the 2020-2024 Action Plan adopted at the virtual summit between the two countries in November 2020.

Di Maio was on an official visit -- his first -- to India from May 4-6.

A press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said the two Ministers welcomed the growing bilateral trade and investment linkages and agreed to expand them in new areas of common interest.

They also discussed the implementation of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership on Energy Transition announced last year during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy and agreed to explore partnerships in areas such as gas transportation, green hydrogen, bio-fuels and energy storage. In addition, they agreed to jointly organize an India-Italy Tech Summit on Energy Transition and Circular Economy, to be held in Delhi on November 17.

The release said the two leaders noted the potential for a closer industrial collaboration, including in the field of defence. They reiterated their commitment to closely work in countering common challenges related to terrorism, violent extremism and cyber crime.

In the context of recent geopolitical developments, they also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interests including Ukraine, Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific and cooperation in multilateral fora including G20.

On Ukraine, the two Ministers expressed their concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. They also underlined the importance to safeguard the international order based on the UN Charter, with special regard to the respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During the visit, Di Maio also had a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and co-chaired a business round-table which saw participation of top business leaders particularly in the energy, defence, sustainable mobility, and infrastructure sectors.

Earlier during his visit, Di Maio visited Bengaluru on May 5 and met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and inaugurated the premises of the new Consulate General of Italy in the city.

Di Maio also visited the Indian Space Research Organisation and the Indian Institute of Science along with officials their Italian counterparts, the Italian Space Agency and Elettra Sinctrotrone Trieste, with which scientific partnerships and joint projects are being developed, the release added.

