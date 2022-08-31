India, France hold consultations on UN Security Council issues

New Delhi, August 31, 2022

India and France held consultations on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and other multilateral issues in Paris on Tuesday.

​In keeping with India-France Strategic Partnership, both sides had an in-depth exchange of views on various thematic and country specific issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said here today.

Both sides agreed to strengthen their ongoing cooperation at the multilateral platform on issues of mutual interest, including on Counter Terrorism, UN Peacekeeping and Reformed Multilateralism, it said.

The release said both sides briefed each other about their priorities during France and India’s upcoming Presidencies of the UNSC in September and December 2022, respectively.

They also held discussions on initiatives around the High Level Week of the upcoming 77th Session of the UN General Assembly in September 2022.

Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UN-Political), led the Indian delegation which also included officials from the Embassy of India in Paris.

The French delegation was led by Ambassador Fabien Penone, Director for International Organization, Human Rights and Francophonie Department of Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (MEAE) of France, along with other senior officials.

