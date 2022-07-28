India, France and UAE hold trilateral meeting of their focal points

New Delhi, July 28, 2022

India, France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) held a trilateral meeting of their focal points here today to exchange views on the Indo-Pacific region and explore possible areas of cooperation.

"The three sides exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific region and explored the potential areas of trilateral cooperation including Maritime Security, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), Blue Economy, Regional Connectivity, Cooperation in Multilateral Fora, Energy and Food Security, Innovation and Startups, Supply Chain Resilience and Cultural and People-to-People Cooperation," a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"They also discussed the next steps to be taken for furthering trilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," it said.

The Indian side to the trilateral meeting of the Focal Points of three countries was led by Sandeep Chakravorty, Joint Secretary (Europe West) and Vipul, Joint Secretary (Gulf).

The French side was led by Bertrand Lortholary, Director (Asia and Oceania) and Emmanuel Suquet, Deputy Director (Middle East and North Africa) of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and the Emirati side was led by Ahmed Burhaima, Deputy Director of the Economic and Trade Affairs Department of the UAE Foreign Ministry.

