India delivers the 10th batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan

New Delhi, August 20, 2022

India today supplied the tenth batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan as part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance to that country.

The package was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"In view of the urgent appeals made by the United Nations to assist the Afghan people, India has, so far, supplied 32 tons of medical assistance in ten batches, which includes essential life saving medicines, anti-TB medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine etc.

"These medical consignments have been handed over to the World Health Organization(WHO) and Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital, Kabul," the release added.

NNN