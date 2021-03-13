India, China hold 21st meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on border affairs

New Delhi, March 13, 2021

India and China reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC in the Western Sector and held in-depth discussions on the remaining issues in area at the 21st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held on Friday.

The Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs. The Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

A press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said that the two sides agreed that the completion of the disengagement in North and South Bank of the Pangong Lake provided a good basis for the two sides to work towards early resolution of these remaining issues.

They agreed that the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers in Moscow in September last year, as also their recent phone conversation last month, should continue to guide the work of two sides.

The two sides felt they should continue their dialogue to reach a mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement from all friction points at the earliest. This would enable the two sides to look at broader de-escalation of troops in the area and work towards restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas. They also agreed that in the interim two sides should continue to maintain stability at ground level and prevent any untoward incident.

"The two sides agreed to maintain close communication and dialogue through both the diplomatic and military channels. In this regard, they agreed to convene the 11th round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date so that two sides could work towards complete disengagement from the remaining friction areas," the release added.

