India and Denmark initiate new partnership and cooperation in health, agriculture and other areas

New Delhi, October 9, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India and Denmark have initiated a new partnership in the field of health and decided to continue to expand the scope of cooperation in various fields including agriculture.

Addressing a joint press meet with Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Modi said. “We took a decision today that we will continue to expand the scope of our cooperation, adding new dimensions to it. We have initiated a new partnership in the field of health.

“In order to increase the agricultural productivity and income of the farmers in India, we have also decided to cooperate in agriculture-related technology. Under this, work will be done on the technologies of many areas like food safety, cold chain, food processing, fertilizers, fisheries, aquaculture, etc. We will also cooperate in areas such as Smart Water Resource Management, 'Waste to Best', and efficient supply chains,” he added.

Welcoming his Danish counterpart, he referred to the venue, Hyderabad House as being a regular witness to the reception of Heads of Government and Heads of State. “However, for the past 18-20 months this practice came to a halt. I am pleased that today a new beginning has been made with the visit of the Danish Prime Minister on her first visit to India.

“Today's meeting may have been our first face-to-face meeting, but even during the Corona period, the pace of contact and cooperation between India and Denmark remained steady. In fact, a year ago today, in our Virtual Summit, we took the historic decision to establish a Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark. This is a reflection of the foresight of both of our countries and respect for the environment.

“This partnership is an example of how by collective effort, through technology, one can work for green growth while preserving the environment.Today we not only reviewed the progress made under this Partnership, but also reiterated our commitment to increasing cooperation on climate change in the near future. In this context, it is a great pleasure that Denmark has become a member of the International Solar Alliance. This has added a new dimension to our cooperation,” he added.

India is not new for Danish companies. Danish companies have been working in India for a long time in many areas like energy, food processing, logistics, infrastructure, machinery, software etc.They have made a significant contribution toward the success of not only 'Make in India' but also to 'Make in India for the World', Modi said.

“Danish expertise and technology can play a very important role in the scale and speed with which we want to move forward, and in our vision for India’s progress.The reforms in the Indian economy, especially the steps taken in the manufacturing sector, are facilitating immense opportunities for such companies. In this meeting, we also discussed about some such opportunities.

“Today, we had in-depth and useful discussions on many regional and global issues. I would especially like to express my gratitude to Denmark for the strong support we have been receiving from Denmark at various international fora. In future also, our two countries with democratic values, belief in rules based order, will continue to work with each other with similar strong cooperation and coordination.

“I express my gratitude for the opportunity to host the next India-Nordic Summit, and for inviting me to visit Denmark. I express my heartfelt thanks for today's very useful conversation and for your positive thoughts on all the decisions that add a new chapter in our bilateral cooperation,” he added.

