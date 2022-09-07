Immense potential for cooperation with Russia in the field of energy, says Modi at Eastern Economic Forum

New Delhi, September 7, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed the immense potential for cooperation with Russia in the field of energy and pointed out that, apart from this sector, India had also made significant investments in the Russian Far East in the areas of pharmaceuticals and diamonds.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum 2022 on a virtual platform, Modi said, “I am happy that I got the opportunity to connect with you virtually at the seventh Eastern Economic Forum being held in Vladivostok. This month marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Consulate of India in Vladivostok. India was the first country to open a consulate in this city. And since then, the city has been a witness to many milestones in our relationship.

“Russia can become an important partner for the Indian steel industry through the supply of coking coal. We can also have good cooperation in the mobility of talent. Indian talent has contributed to the development of many developed regions of the world. I believe that the talent and professionalism of Indians can bring about rapid development in the Russian Far East,” he added.

He noted that the forum, established in 2015, has become a major global forum for international cooperation in the development of the Russian Far East.

“For this, I appreciate President Vladimir Putin's vision and also congratulate him. In 2019, I had the opportunity to participate in this forum. At that time, we announced India's 'Act Far-East' policy. And as a result, India's cooperation with the Russian Far East has increased in various fields. Today, this policy has become a key pillar of the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' of India and Russia.

“Whether we talk about the International North-South Corridor, the Chennai- Vladivostok Maritime Corridor or the Northern Sea Route, connectivity will play an important role in the development of our relations in the future. India's ancient doctrine 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' has taught us to see the world as a family. In today's globalized world, events in one part of the world impact the whole world,” he added.

The Ukraine conflict and the Covid pandemic have had a significant impact on global supply chains. Shortages of foodgrains, fertilizers and fuels are a major concern for developing countries. Since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, we have stressed the need to take the path of diplomacy and dialogue. We support all peaceful efforts to end this conflict. In this regard, we also welcome the recent agreement concerning the safe export of cereals and fertilizers,” Modi said.

