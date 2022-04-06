External Affairs Minister Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Blinken

New Delhi, April 6, 2022

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to United States Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on Tuesday over the telephone on various bilateral issues as well as the Ukraine situation.

The discussion came ahead of next week's 2+2 Dialogue between the two countries.

"Spoke to @SecBlinken ahead of our 2+2 consultations. Discussed bilateral issues and latest developments pertaining to Ukraine," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

In Washington, Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said Blinken spoke with Jaishankar to review regional and global priorities, including the situation in Ukraine.

"They agreed to remain closely coordinated on developments and looked forward to meeting again soon," he said.

Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are slated to visit Washington for the 2+2 Dialogue with Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on August 11.

NNN