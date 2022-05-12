Envoys of three nations present credentials to President Kovind

New Delhi, May 12, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from the new envoys of three nations, including Nepal, at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Apart from Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal, the other two envoys who presented their credentials were Robert Maxian, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic, and Abdualla Omer Bashir Elhusain, Ambassador of Sudan.

An official press release said that, after presentation of credentials, the President interacted with the three envoys separately. He congratulated them on their appointments and emphasized on the warm and friendly relations that India shared with the countries and the multifaceted relationship that India enjoyed with each of them.

The President also wished them success in strengthening of bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people.

Through the Ambassadors, the President also conveyed his personal regards to their leaderships. The envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India.

NNN