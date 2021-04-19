British PM Boris Johnson cancels visit to India, will hold virtual meeting with Modi

New Delhi, April 19, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his visit to India, scheduled for next week, because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and will hold instead a virtual meeting in the coming days with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ways of transforming the bilateral relationship.

"In view of the prevailing Covid situation, it has been decided by mutual agreement that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will not visit India next week," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Exernal Affairs said here today in response to media queries on the visit.

"The two sides will be holding a virtual meeting in the coming days to launch plans for a transformed India-U.K. relationship.

"Both leaders attach the highest importance to taking the India-U.K. partnership to its fullest potential and propose to remain in close touch in this regard and look forward to an in-person meeting later in the year," the spokesperson added.

Johnson's trip to India was initially scheduled to take place in January but was cancelled when the UK entered a national lockdown, the third of its kind since the onset of the pandemic last year.

