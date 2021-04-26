Biden assures India of support in fight against Covid, including raw materials for vaccines

New Delhi, April 26, 2021

US President Joe Biden today conveyed solidarity with India in the fight against Covid-19 and affirmed that the US was determined to support India's efforts by quickly deploying resources such as therapeutics, ventilators and identifying sources of raw materials to be made available for the manufacture of Covishield vaccines.

The assurance came during a telephone conversation during which the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries, including India’s ongoing efforts to contain the second wave of the pandemic through expedited vaccination efforts, and ensuring supply of critical medicines, therapeutics and healthcare equipment.

An official press release said Modi conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for the offer of assistance and support from the Government of the United States of America.

He mentioned India’s commitment to contain the Covid-19 pandemic globally through Vaccine Maitri, and its participation in COVAX and the Quad Vaccine Initiatives.

The Prime Minister underscored the need to ensure smooth and open supply chains of raw materials and inputs required for manufacture of vaccines, medicines, and therapeutics related to Covid-19.

"Both leaders underlined the potential of the India-US partnership in vaccine development and supply to address the COVID-19 pandemic, and directed their respective officials to maintain close coordination and cooperation in their efforts in this domain.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi also informed President Biden about India's initiative at the WTO for a relaxation in the norms of the Agreement on TRIPS to ensure quick and affordable access to vaccines and medicines for developing countries.

"The two leaders agreed to remain in regular touch," the release added.

In Washington, a readout of the conversation from the White House said the two leaders committed that the US and India would work closely together in the fight against Covid-19.

"The President pledged America’s steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. In response, the United States is providing a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics. Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for the strong cooperation between both countries. The two leaders resolved that the United States and India will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the effort to protect our citizens and the health of our communities," the readout said.