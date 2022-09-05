Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to pay four-day state visit to India

New Delhi, September 5, 2022

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will arrive here later today on a four-day state visit to India during which she will hold bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sheikh Hasina had last visited New Delhi in October 2019.

During her visit, Sheikh Hasina will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She is also likely to visit Ajmer.

"In the recent years, both sides have sustained high level of engagement, including at the highest level. The forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding," a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs added.

