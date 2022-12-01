As India's G20 Presidency begins, Modi says its agenda would be "inclusive, ambitious, and decisive"

New Delhi, December 1, 2022

As India took over the G20 Presidency today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country's agenda for the grouping would be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive and urged everyone to join together to make the tenure one of healing, harmony and hope.

"The previous 17 Presidencies of the G20 delivered significant results - for ensuring macro-economic stability, rationalising international taxation, relieving debt-burden on countries, among many other outcomes. We will benefit from these achievements, and build further upon them," Modi said in a blog on the occasion.

"However, as India assumes this important mantle, I ask myself - can the G20 go further still? Can we catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole? I believe we can," he said.

Modi said people's mindsets were shaped by their circumstances. "Through all of history, humanity lived in scarcity. We fought for limited resources, because our survival depended on denying them to others. Confrontation and competition - between ideas, ideologies and identities - became the norm," he said.

"Unfortunately, we remain trapped in the same zero-sum mindset even today. We see it when countries fight over territory or resources. We see it when supplies of essential goods are weaponised. We see it when vaccines are hoarded by a few, even as billions remain vulnerable," he said.

The Prime Minister said some might argue that confrontation and greed were just human nature but he disagreed with them. "If humans were inherently selfish, what would explain the lasting appeal of so many spiritual traditions that advocate the fundamental one-ness of us all?" he asked.

He said that, one such tradition, popular in India, sees all living beings, and even inanimate things, as composed of the same five basic elements – the panch tatva of earth, water, fire, air and space.

"Harmony among these elements - within us and between us - is essential for our physical, social and environmental well-being," he said.

He said India's G20 Presidency would work to promote this universal sense of oneness and hence its theme - One Earth, One Family, One Future.

"This is not just a slogan. It takes into account recent changes in human circumstances, which we have collectively failed to appreciate.

"Today, we have the means to produce enough to meet the basic needs of all people in the world.

"Today, we do not need to fight for our survival - our era need not be one of war. Indeed, it must not be one!

"Today, the greatest challenges we face - climate change, terrorism, and pandemics - can be solved not by fighting each other, but only by acting together," he said.