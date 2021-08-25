All Afghan nationals henceforth can travel to India only on e-visas

New Delhi, August 25, 2021

The Government has decided that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-visa owing to the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan and streamlining of the e-Emergency X-Misc visa.

"Keeping in view some reports that certain passports of Afghan nationals have been misplaced, previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals, who are presently not in India, stand invalidated with immediate effect," a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India may apply for e-Visa here, the release added.

NNN