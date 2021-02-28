19th India-Bangladesh Home Secretary-level talks held on security, border-related issues

New Delhi, February 28, 2021

The 19th Home Secretary Level Talks (HSLT) between India and Bangladesh held via video conference on Saturday discussed ways of further expanding and strengthening cooperation in security and border-related issues, among other topics.

Both sides reaffirmed that they would not allow the territory of either country to be used for any activity inimical to each other’s interests.

The talks were held in the backdrop of "Mujib Barsho" 50 years of Bangladesh Liberation War and establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary while Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Senior Secretary, Public Security Division, Ministry of Home Affairs led the Bangladesh side.

An official press release said India and Bangladesh attached the highest importance to their bilateral relations.

Both sides discussed the early completion of pending fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) as agreed by the Prime Ministers of the two countries.

Both sides appreciated the cooperation between the two countries and the action taken to address the menace of terrorism and extremism. The effective functioning of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) to control the illegal cross border activities was appreciated by both sides.

The holding of the inaugural Police Chiefs’ Dialogue in January 2021 implementing the decision taken at the Home Minister Level Talks (HMLT) held in August 2019, was noted with appreciation by both sides.

Both sides agreed to further enhance the level of cooperation to prevent the smuggling of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and contraband.

Bangladesh appreciated the assistance provided by India in the field of training and capacity-building for various security agencies.

"Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of security and border-related cooperation and agreed to work closely to fulfil the shared vision of the leadership of the two countries," the release added.

NNN