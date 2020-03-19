Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as RS MP amid protests

New Delhi, March 19, 2020

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday amid protest by Congress members and a few other political parties.

As soon as Chairman of the House M. Venkaiah Naidu made announcement for the swearing-in to begin for Gogoi as nominated member, Congress, DMK, CPM and IUML others stood up at their places and shouted slogans.

Congress leader Anand Sharma and Jairam Ramesh started shouting slogans and even yelled over the announcement being made. It was thereafter followed by other members.

When Justice (Retired) Gogoi walked toward the well of the House, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram shouted slogans and started moving out of the House which was followed by other Congress members. The DMK, CPM and IUML members also joined.

While Gogoi was taking oath, the House reverberated with protest slogans and it felt silenl when Congress, DMK, CPM and IUML members walked out.

Then Naidu said: "This is not done..it is unfair... very unfair."

After taking oath Gogoi returned to his seat 131 temporarily allocated to him saying "namaste" to other members. All members of BJP and its allies welcomed him in Rajya Sabha.

Naidu said: "We all are in constitutional position. We know the precedents. We know the powers of the President of India and we should not do anything in the House. Whatever views you have you can say outside the House. It is your liberty."

Immediately after that, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "This House has a great tradition of many people coming from diverse field, including former chief justices being nominated by those who, regretfully I say, shouted.

"Gogoi has taken oath today and surely he will contribute a lot as a member."

Just before the House started, Gogoi along with his wife, entered and greeted every member present in the House. But Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh ignored his greetings.

When Gogoi greeted Ravi Shankar Prasad with "namaste", the law minister said: "Welcome Gogoiji."

He thereafter was taken to seat number 131 and he sat over there. Beside him was another nominated member Sonal Mansingh. They had a brief chat.

Amid this, Gogoi's wife and his daughter watched from visitors' gallery as the House proceedings continued.

IANS